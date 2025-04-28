The Las Vegas Raiders have 11 members of the 2025 NFL Draft class coming to Sin City. Ashton Jeanty leads the new movement here. But there could be room for a 12th rookie.

That's where the undrafted players enter the picture. Pete Carroll has turned to undrafted talent before. Doug Baldwin starred for him when both were with the Seattle Seahawks. Including winning a Super Bowl together.

The Raiders even watched a non-draft pick rise to starter. Sincere McCormick handled starting running back duties in December.

Vegas added 16 more rookies to the roster. But one comes with the strongest chance of making the 2025 roster.

The 1 undrafted Raiders player who'll make 2025 roster

The Raiders swooped up an intriguing cornerback in Mello Dotson of Kansas. He's built to shark his way up the active roster.

The Jayhawks defender brings length and extensive experience over to Sin City. Kansas trusted him to play both man and zone coverage. Dotson earned third-team All-American honors in the process.

He shows strong ball skills and a knack for delivering pick sixes. Dotson took two interceptions back to the end zone last season. He even scored two touchdowns on defense in 2023. That includes scoring first against Oklahoma during Big 12 play.

The 6-foot-1 CB swatted a combined 18 passes the last two seasons. He shows a nose for the football and the versatility to play in multiple coverages. Dotson is capable of winning over returning defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Why did Mello Dotson drop in draft?

Despite the strong coverage skills and stats, Dotson fell out of the draft. No one from pick No. 1 to No. 257 nabbed the KU playmaker.

Was Dotson rated highly on NFL Draft boards? Or was he handed a lowly grade?

Dotson earned a priority free agent grade by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. He wrote down these strengths and flaws that altered his stock.

“Instinctive outside corner with impressive ball production. Dotson has adequate NFL size and a good feel for reading routes underneath, but he struggles to stay connected if the play travels beyond the first level,” Zierlein wrote.

Zierlein liked his eyes and instincts. However, he noticed Dotson looked a stepped slow.

“He lacks speed and could struggle making plays downfield,” Zierlein wrote.

He added that despite his immense ball production, Dotson needs to improve his tackling to fit on a roster. But the right defense can get him to thrive. Vegas and Graham's system provides that opportunity.

Graham throws multiple nickel and dime personnel on the field. His scheme calls for players to line up in multiple spots. This is perfect for Dotson considering Kansas gave him that power.

But here's a reason why Dotson is the UDFA to watch moving forward. The Raiders need new and improved CBs. Jack Jones created a void by leaving via free agency. Vegas doesn't have much intriguing CB options after. Though the team drafted Darien Porter out of Iowa State in the third round. Still, the Raiders need to throw a competition on who rises as the next ballhawk. Dotson brings his own skills to the table.