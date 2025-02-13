The Las Vegas Raiders will open up their wallets and spend money on improvements soon. The Raiders have a roster to fix in the new era of general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.

There's lots of financial room in front of the Raiders. Las Vegas enters the offseason with more than $92.5 million in space — giving the Raiders the league's second-best salary cap per Over the Cap.

Spytek has delivered aggressive money making moves before. He helped lure in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl run.

Carroll has delivered a mix of smart draft picks and franchise-altering free agent moves. The head coach drafted names like Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Richard Sherman, while adding Marshawn Lynch and Geno Smith via free agency. Super Bowl runs and playoff appearance followed after Carroll's model.

But we're zeroing in on three sneaky good free agents the Raiders need to sign. All three options make perfect sense in looking closely at the incoming Raiders structure and positional needs. Here are three names the Raiders should pursue.

Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers 

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold is the most high-profile name for the upcoming NFL free agency market. He shares the USC connection that can attract a past Trojans legend like Carroll. Meanwhile, Justin Fields looks appealing to the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, or can pivot back to Pittsburgh. However, Fields makes more sense in Vegas for a variety of reasons.

Chip Kelly surfaces as the first sales pitch for the incoming free agent Fields. Kelly has long thrived with dual-threat quarterbacks through his unorthodox run-pass-option (RPO) offense. But the next selling point involves recent history on Carroll's side.

His first Seahawks team featured a mobile QB in Wilson. Carroll later added the struggling former first rounder Smith and turned him into a Pro Bowl playoff QB. Fields, even if the Raiders lure Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward via the NFL Draft, looks perfect in the Silver and Black.

Charvarius Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers 

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Related Las Vegas Raiders NewsArticle continues below
The Raiders' Pete Carroll helps give new OC Chip Kelly QB and RB help in this latest mock draft.
Raiders 3-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft with trades, according to PFN simulator
Gardner Minshew in the middle in a Las Vegas Raiders uniform, ✂️ in the background
3 Raiders cut candidates entering 2025 offseason
Maxx Crosby, Raiders, Maxx Crosby Raiders, NFL rumors, Maxx Crosby rumors, Maxx Crosby in Raiders uni, Raiders stadium in background
NFL rumors: Raiders expected to get Maxx Crosby contract extension done

The Raiders need more stable cornerback play. Charles Woodson was the last dominating CB in the Silver and Black. Charvarius Ward comes with plenty of potential suitors. 

The San Francisco 49ers free agent Ward rises as one of the top free agent CBs available. He established himself as a Pro Bowl talent not long ago — when he led the NFL with 23 pass breakups for the 2023 NFC champs. But he's perfect for the Raiders.

Patrick Graham can help win over Ward. The returning defensive coordinator runs a Cover 3 zone scheme. The 49ers and even Carroll employed this coverage look. The NFC champion CB immediately becomes the top lockdown option in Sin City if he signs here.

Alaric Jackson, LT, Los Angeles Rams 

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Kolton Miller is the trench star. But the Raiders need to boost their protection, regardless of who's behind center. That's where the underrated Jackson comes into play.

Jackson solidified left tackle in L.A. post Andrew Whitworth. The natural LT only allowed three sacks on 583 pass blocking attempts, per Pro Football Focus. But he also surrendered a combined three sacks from 2023 and 2022 after taking over for the franchise legend.

Adding Jackson can keep Miller on the right and prevent him from bouncing between both tackle spots.