Few positions will be as robust as cornerback in 2025 NFL free agency. As one of the top defensive backs in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers free agent Charvarius Ward headlines the list of available players in the 2025 offseason.

After three years in San Francisco, Ward's $40 million contract expired at the end of the 2024 season. He has been vocal about his love for the franchise and desire to stick with the team but with one dark obstacle potentially preventing a second deal.

At the end of the regular season, Ward was open and vulnerable about how difficult living in California has been for him and his family. The Ward family lost their one-year-old daughter in October 2024, a traumatic event that the star cornerback has admitted gave him PTSD that is triggered by being in the state.

Ward claimed he is interested in re-signing with the 49ers, but he continues to struggle with living in California. He noted that his girlfriend, Monique Cook, has an even tougher time living in the Golden State. A re-sign with the 49ers appears far from reality. Given his issues with the state as a whole, all other California-based teams can rule themselves out of his decision as well.

Ward will enter 2025 at 29 years old. While still in his prime, he will likely have one of the highest price tags of any player on the market. Still, expect more than a handful of teams to be involved in the Charvarius Ward sweepstakes in 2025 NFL free agency.

1. Charvarius Ward to New York Giants

New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has historically preferred to utilize heavy man-to-man coverage; he just did not have the personnel in 2024. Breakout rookie Dru Phillips locked down the slot, but none of Deonte Banks, Adoree Jackson, Cor'Dale Flott or Nick McCloud emerged as standout corner on the outside.

Since they released James Bradberry in 2022, the Giants have not had a standout corner to staple the edges of their defense. Both Bowen and Brian Daboll have recognized the most success with a lockdown corner leading the secondary. After shedding themselves of Daniel Jones' contract, New York has some room to work with in the 2025 NFL free agency.

2. Detroit Lions need a standout cornerback

Nobody played more man coverage than the Detroit Lions in 2024, though that could change with Aaron Glenn's departure. However, Glenn's disciple Kelvin Sheppard has been named his successor, suggesting few scheme changes are in store.

With the abundance of man-to-man coverage Detroit requires, deploying elite single-coverage shadow cornerbacks is a necessity. Carlton Davis, who joins Ward as one of the top free agent cornerbacks of 2025, was that guy in 2024. If the Lions are unable to re-sign Davis, Ward would be their next best bet.

3. Complete Chicago Bears' rebuild

Before the Tyrique Stevenson debacle tore their season apart, the Chicago Bears boasted one of the top secondaries in the NFL. Even through the drama, both Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon emerged as two of the most underrated cornerbacks in the league. However, injuries continue to pick the unit apart, and they enter the offseason with a blatant hole to fill. Once teams began avoiding Johnson, they realized insurmountable success by repeatedly targeting Stevenson.

After taking the head coaching position, Ben Johnson hired Dennis Allen as his defensive coordinator. Allen provides a blitz-heavy, man-to-man-based scheme that will require more than just one standout corner. A Ward-Johnson tandem would hypothetically present arguably the best cornerback duo in the league.

4. Charvarius Ward returns to San Francisco 49ers in 2025

Even with the location issues, Ward did not rule out a return to San Francisco. He clearly admires John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and the entire franchise that developed him into a star. From a purely professional perspective, there would be no reason for him to leave. He is just two years removed from being named a second-team All-Pro under Shanahan and Steve Wilks.

The obvious obstacles are family issues that go far beyond football. Given Ward's comments, it would be shocking if Lynch even pursued him beyond preliminary discussions. Robert Saleh's return to the team would also give Ward his fourth defensive coordinator in as many years. But considering how highly he continues to speak of the organization, a return cannot be ruled out.

5. Return home with New Orleans Saints

The Saints have a lot of cap work to do, but they could certainly use Ward's skill set. At the 2024 deadline, the team traded away star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, leaving a vacancy at the position. However, to make room for a player like Ward, New Orleans will have to shed at least one of its expensive contracts. They are rumored to be looking to do so in the 2025 offseason.

While discussing his personal struggles, Ward said it would be “amazing” to relocate to the South to be near his family. New Orleans is relatively close to where Ward grew up in Mississippi. The location and scheme fit would be great for Ward, but the Saints have to make preemptive moves to make it possible.