Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby just dropped a bombshell. In an interview with CBS Sports HQ, the Pro Bowl pass rusher claimed that UFC President Dana White and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell are “fully convinced” he'll be the UFC heavyweight champion by 2030.

Raiders Maxx Crosby on fighting in the UFC “Hunter and Dana White are fully convinced by the year 2030 im going to be the UFC heavyweight champion” “If it makes sense, if it’s in my heart. It might just happen, I love fighting. I have the mentality, athleticism, power, speed” 🦅 pic.twitter.com/wjpzqlfgvJ — ShifftttyyyQB1🏴‍☠️ (@raiders1022) February 7, 2026

“Hunter Campbell and Dana, they're fully convinced that by the year 2030 or 2031, I'm gonna be the heavyweight champion,” Crosby said. “I'm that type of person where I'm never gonna put a limit on what I do. You live one life, and I definitely have certain things I want to accomplish.”

When pressed on whether it could actually happen, Crosby left the door wide open.

“If it makes sense at the time and it's in my heart and my soul that I want to go out there and compete, it might just happen. I love fighting. I feel like I've got the right mentality, the athleticism, the power and speed. It's just about putting that all together and being fully in.”

This isn't idle talk from a celebrity fan sitting cageside. Crosby is deeply embedded in the UFC scene, regularly attending events and building genuine relationships with White and his team. More importantly, the man has traded leather with a champion — going three hard rounds sparring Sean Strickland in 2023, walking away with a busted nose and a fire that clearly hasn't gone out.

Article Continues Below

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 255 pounds, Crosby fits squarely within the heavyweight limit of 265. His NFL resume is undeniable — a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second Team All-Pro who posted 10 sacks in 15 games this past season.

Dana White says NFL player Max Crosby has the potential to win a UFC HW title. Here’s a clip of him sparring former champ Sean Strickland pic.twitter.com/YIqjWIssQV — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) February 8, 2026

The NFL-to-MMA pipeline has produced legitimate fighters before. Brock Lesnar captured the UFC heavyweight title, while undefeated Josh Hokit parlayed NFL time into an 8-0 record with two UFC knockouts. The difference? Lesnar had elite NCAA wrestling credentials. Crosby has no formal combat sports background, making the climb considerably steeper.

With his Raiders contract running through 2029 and trade rumors swirling, the timeline adds up. If Crosby walks away from football and commits fully to MMA, White's bold prediction may not be as wild as it sounds. In the heavyweight division, elite athleticism and raw power close the skill gap fast. If Maxx Crosby ever steps into the Octagon, the sports world will be watching.

​