The Las Vegas Raiders could be in for an exciting offseason. Las Vegas holds the first overall pick in April's draft and is likely to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders should also welcome new head coach Klint Kubiak following the Super Bowl. The franchise may also pull off a huge trade this offseason, but it might take some time.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained on Sunday why a potential Maxx Crosby trade may not happen early in the offseason.

“Sources clarified that Crosby actually underwent a minor meniscus repair — not a trim — on Jan. 7, meaning his recovery will be measured in months, not weeks,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday. “A meniscus trim is often 4-6 weeks of recovery while a repair can be 3-4 months. Crosby's should be shorter.”

Crosby's meniscus surgery was not a secret, but the nature of the procedure was apparently more serious than previously reported.

Rapoport explained that Crosby is ahead of schedule and the repair was considered the best-case scenario. However, Crosby still likely won't be medically cleared before free agency kicks off on March 11th at the start of the 2026 league year.

Technically a Crosby trade could still go down while he is rehabbing. However, it is incredibly rare for a trade of this magnitude to go down while the main piece is recovering from an important surgery.

Article Continues Below

Rapoport's update comes on the heels of The Athletic's Dianna Russini reporting that Crosby is “highly interested” in a change of scenery this offseason.

“Maxx Crosby isn’t coming right out and saying it. But to coaches and general managers around the league, it’s pretty obvious. The Las Vegas Raiders’ star edge rusher would be highly interested in pursuing a change of scenery,” Russini wrote. “Crosby remains under contract, but there’s a strong sense in league circles that he could be there for the taking, despite the Raiders likely demanding a high price (think a Micah Parsons-like package).”

The Cowboys netted two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons trade. If the Raiders received a trade package like that, they could significantly accelerate their rebuild.

It will be interesting to see if Crosby does get traded during the 2026 offseason. If it does happen, it will likely be before the 2026 NFL Draft.