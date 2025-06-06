Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and his wife Jocelyn, have officially resolved their bankruptcy case, bringing an end to a lengthy legal process tied to past business ventures.

After months of negotiations and court proceedings, the case was dismissed on April 29 and formally closed on May 30 following settlements with two major creditors in the automotive industry.

At the center of the financial dispute were debts exceeding $28 million, owed to Hyundai Capital America and Nissan Motor Acceptance Company. These debts stemmed from investments Pierce made in car dealerships during the 2010s.

To avoid further complications, Jocelyn Pierce filed for bankruptcy last summer, aiming to safeguard their assets as a couple. As of July, the court determined they had just over $9.2 million in assets, including real estate holdings and personal property.

Following mediation, the Pierces agreed to pay a total of $7.2 million to settle the case.

For Nissan, they committed to pay $4.5 million out of the $22.4 million owed. Two initial payments of $750,000 each were already made before March. The rest will be paid in biannual installments of $500,000. Hyundai, originally owed $5.8 million, agreed to a $2.7 million settlement. The first payment of $750,000 was completed in March, with the remaining balance to be paid in quarterly installments of $130,000 starting June 30.

To back up the settlements, the Pierces used their home in Arizona and three rental properties in California as collateral.

Antonio Pierce’s coaching journey took a sharp turn during this period.

Hired by the Raiders in 2022 as linebackers coach, he rose to interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired in October 2023. Under his leadership, Las Vegas posted a 5–4 record to finish the 2023 season, with Pierce promoted to full-time head coach.

However, the 2024 season proved challenging. The Raiders struggled throughout the year, finishing with a 4–13 record, including a 10-game losing streak and their first winless record against AFC West opponents since 2006. Consequently, Pierce was relieved of his duties in January 2025.

According to court documents, Pierce was earning roughly $583,000 per month during his time with the organization. Bank statements showed fluctuating payments between November and March, starting with $358,954 in November and ending with $100,912 in March.

With the case now closed and settlement terms in place, the Pierces can turn the page on a difficult chapter and move forward from the financial strain caused by those past investments.