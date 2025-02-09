The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing 2024 NFL season. Las Vegas finished the regular season 4-13, which earned them the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce as a result. Now they must transition into offseason mode, which could feature plenty of big moves by the rebuilding organization.

Sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that the long-term future of Maxx Crosby and the Raiders is “up in the air.” Crosby will soon be due for another contract extension, as the final year of his current deal is 2026.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll and John Spytek this offseason. Carroll's new coaching staff may decide that Crosby is not valuable enough to keep moving forward if he will demand another monster extension.

Crosby has previously stated that he wants to be a “Raider for life” and seems incredibly committed to the organization. He is certainly willing to sticks things out with the Raiders.

However, the Raiders would be wise to consider trading Crosby for a haul of draft picks to accelerate their rebuild. After all, the Raiders still lack a reliable quarterback, and they may not be able to find one during Crosby's prime years of his career.

Rapoport and Pelissero also included Micah Parsons as another name who is in the same situation as Crosby.

This NFL offseason could end up being pretty exciting with multiple big-name players potentially on the move.

Maxx Crosby is ‘optimistic' about the future of the Raiders with Carroll and Spytek in charge

Crosby said all the right things about the Raiders during a recent interview ahead of Super Bowl 59.

Crosby said on Thursday that he wants to be a leader for the Raiders moving forward. He would prefer to build a winner in Las Vegas than be traded to a team that already has pieces in place.

That said, Crosby recognizes that the future was not always bright for the Raiders.

“I’ve had doubts in the past,” Crosby said. “I feel like this past year was the hardest part of my career. Battling through injury the whole year, struggling, losing 10 games in a row. Up here, it makes you start questioning a lot of things.”

It seems the hiring of Pete Carroll and John Spytek certainly gave Crosby renewed confidence in the organization. The presence of Tom Brady as a minority owner certainly can't hurt matters either.

It will be fascinating to see what moves the Raiders make this offseason.