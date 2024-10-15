It has been well-publicized that former New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady was in the process of taking on a minority ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders alongside Mark Davis. After a lengthy approval process, his 10% ownership stake in the franchise was approved by NFL owners. Joining Brady is his former teammate Richard Seymour, whose 0.5% ownership stake was also approved, per LVRJ's Vincent Bonsignore.

Seymour took to social media to share his gratitude after accomplishing his goal.

“I’m deeply grateful—humbled and honored—to become a NFL owner. This is the mission of a lifetime, and I accept it with both purpose and pride. With great opportunity comes great responsibility. And I pledge to be a worthy steward of our game—and all it makes possible,” Seymour tweeted.

Specific financial details were not provided; however, the team was valued at $7.8 billion according to CNBC. Brady purchased his 10% stake with his business partner, Knighthead Capital founder Tom Wagner. The duo split stake at 5% each.

Raiders ownership roles for Brady, Seymour

Both Brady and Seymour are expected to have football operations roles. No specific details on their positions or responsibilities have been made public.

Brady has already had NFL-enforced restrictions placed on the level of access given to him as a TV broadcaster. The five-time Super Bowl MVP also became a minority owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, also owned by Mark Davis.

Just after the 2023 regular season concluded, Seymour endorsed the team's head coach, Antonio Pierce.

“Six decades ago, Mr. Davis set the standard: the Raiders organization would be “the finest in all of sports.” In our new head coach, Antonio Pierce, and new general manager, Tom Telesco, we have found exactly this: the finest leadership—and the right leadership—to build on our tradition of excellence. I’m proud of them both, and of our collective efforts to bring them home to LV. I’m prouder still of the values they represent—and the Raider culture we are building together.”

Seymour was involved in the Raiders' search for a head coach and general manager.

“I’m humbled by and grateful for the trust of the Davis family and Raiders organization—and excited about the opportunity to help build on the Raiders’ extraordinary legacy,” Seymour said. “When I was a player, Mr. Davis and the Raiders afforded me possibilities that I never could have imagined. And what I’ve learned is, with this privilege comes responsibility—the responsibility to be a good steward of this organization’s values for our team, for our community, and for our game. Once a Raider, always a Raider!”

Neither Seymour nor Brady appear on the Raiders' front office sections of their homepage.