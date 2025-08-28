Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers no longer will need to game plan for Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys created colossal news Thursday — trading away Parsons to the NFC North franchise Thursday afternoon.

Parsons and the Cowboys appeared to head toward severance in recent weeks. Love's Packers rose as a potential landing spot. The All-Pro defender and owner/general manager Jerry Jones weren't seeing eye-to-eye with contract negotiations.

Green Bay executes the massive deal with the NFL Trade Deadline still more than two months away. Many across the league wondered what Love's reaction would be.

The All-Pro quarterback took to his Instagram stories to drop three emojis celebrating the move.

Love again goes from facing Parsons in the 2023 season postseason to teaming with him. His Packers knocked off the Parsons-led Cowboys 48-32. Plus were set to face each other on Sept. 28 in Arlington. Now AT&T Stadium will see Parsons Packers jerseys cluttered in the stands.

Did Jordan Love previously manifest a Cowboys-Packers deal with Micah Parsons?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Turns out both men shared a stage together. During Parsons' podcast that got re-leaked before the trade.

Article Continues Below

Parsons fired off the question on “The Edge” in front of an audience: “Is there anyone in the league you feel can come into the organization and make an impact for y'all?”

Love glanced at Parsons and boldly said — “I mean, the dude sitting right next to me man.”

That response drew reactions and a laugh from Parsons. Love then asked “how would you feel about that? Coming into an organization like Green Bay?”

Parsons paused for a few seconds before answering Love's question. And denying having any interest in leaving Dallas. Calling himself a “for lifer” and not envisioning leaving the Cowboys.

“I can't go nowhere. Me and Jerry Jones, we're going to talk. That's my dog,” Parsons said.

But now Jones pulls off the historic trade that's reminiscent of when he sent Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in Oct. 1989. That move is credited for helping launch the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty that saw three Super Bowl titles.

Green Bay sent two future first rounders and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas for Parsons. The defender also agreed to a blockbuster four-year, $188 million deal after the trade.

