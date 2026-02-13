There still seems to be hope that Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby stays around. And Crosby isn’t fanning the trade flames. But here are the three best trade destinations with the Raiders breakup looming.

Crosby is a seven-year veteran. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons with sack totals of 12.5, 14.5, 7.5, and 10. He is clearly one of the NFL’s elite defensive players.

And that’s why the dissatisfaction in Las Vegas makes him a trade-rumor poster boy. But he takes it in stride, according to NFL.com.

“My focus has been on getting healthy because that's all I can control right now,” Crosby said. “That's all that matters to me: being with my daughters, being with my wife. And taking care of myself. People are gonna have rumors.

“If I wasn't doing the right things and if I wasn't the person and player I was, people wouldn't be talking about all the nonsense. But that's what comes with it.”

Raiders could deal edge Maxx Crosby to Commanders

It would be a big catch for the Commanders. They are desperate for pass-rushing help. And Crosby would be an upgrade they haven’t seen in the nation’s capital in many years.

The Commanders run a similar defense to the Titans with Dan Quinn as their head coach. They need to boost their pass rush as well, and can sell Crosby on the fact that they can return to NFC playoff contention with him and a healthy Jayden Daniels after a rough 2025.

It seems like a reasonably good fit, according to SportingNews.com.

“Washington holds the No. 7 overall draft pick and has more than $75 million in cap space for 2026. The Commanders need an injection of energy. And Crosby is still in his youthful, dominant prime at 28.”

Raiders could trade Maxx Crosby to Lions

Oh, man. How would Crosby fit with this bunch? Not only would he form an incredible duo with Aidan Hutchinson. He would also get to work under Dan Campbell.

It sure sounds nice on paper, according to lastwordonsports.com.

“This is the cleanest fit on the board,” Chris Pownall wrote. “Pairing Crosby with Aidan Hutchinson would give Detroit the most physically demanding edge duo in the league. Not flashy. Just constant pressure that wears offenses down as games progress. The Lions are already built to win now, and Crosby fits exactly what they value. Effort. Accountability. Durability. He would not just elevate the defense. He would stabilize it.”

If the Lions pulled off this deal, they could put their defense closer to the same level as their outstanding offense. And that brings in the sweet smell of a Super Bowl contender.

What about trading Maxx Crosby to 49ers?

This makes a ton of sense for the 49ers. On a team beset by injuries on an annual basis, they would get a guy who has been on the field consistently for each of his seven seasons.

It’s not far-fetched to see him moving to San Francisco, according to ESPN. And Crosby would probably like it.

“Crosby wants to be a part of a winner,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “That's the priority. Whether and how that's conveyed is still unclear. He has been fiercely loyal to Las Vegas. That loyalty will be tested more than ever in the coming weeks. The reality is the Raiders are still far away from significant winning, and the trade interest in Crosby is incredibly robust.

“In fact, I believe more than a dozen teams, possibly up to 20, will at least inquire with levels of serious intent. And there are some natural would-be contenders, including the Bills, Lions, 49ers, Cowboys, and Ravens.”

If the 49ers returned to reasonable health on defense in 2026, the addition of Crosby would make that unit probably top five in the NFL. And the NFC West would be the same dogfight this coming season that it was in 2025.

Of the three teams mentioned here, the Lions might be Crosby's best path to 2026 success. However, the Commanders and 49ers also present intriguing options.