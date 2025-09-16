The Las Vegas Raiders may have left Monday night with more questions than answers after a 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but rookie running back Ashton Jeanty still gave fans a reason to stay glued to their screens.

Jeantys' dazzling first-half spin move put a defender on skates, earning instant replay love across social media. It didn’t go for a huge gain, but the flash of athleticism highlighted why the Raiders see him as a potential game-changer.

For a team that struggled to finish drives and settled for field goals, Ashton Jeanty's creativity was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise frustrating evening.

After the game, Jeanty was quick to shift focus from the viral highlight to his own growth. According to team reporter Levi Edwards for Raiders.com, the Boise State product admitted that the speed of the NFL has been his biggest adjustment.

”Last week, it was on me; I didn't do a good job of reading the plays. I'll put it on myself again this week,” he said. Jeanty praised the offensive line for doing its part, but stressed he needs to turn opportunities into bigger plays.

”Just getting used to the speed, honestly. Last week kind of felt like I was moving a little slower; this week felt better. Still not there yet, but once it happens, it will be good.”

The 20-year-old's accountability and willingness to learn have earned him respect inside the locker room. With over 40 rushing yards on the night and flashes of burst, Jeanty looks poised to carve out a bigger role as the season progresses.

Head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith both emphasized the importance of staying patient with young players as the offense finds its footing.

Meanwhile, Geno Smith had his own struggles to answer for. The veteran quarterback tossed three interceptions, stalling multiple drives and ultimately sealing the Raiders' fate. ”I’ve got to be better. We’ve got to be better,” Smith told reporters postgame, per ESPN.

Carroll echoed those concerns, pointing to missed short-yardage opportunities and an over-reliance on risky throws.

The Raiders, now 1-1, will aim to regroup quickly with a Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. For Jeanty, the spin move may be what fans remember, but it’s his focus on adapting to the NFL's pace that could define his rookie campaign.