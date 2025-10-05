It's been a rough few weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders, who had lost three games in a row heading into Sunday afternoon's road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders got off to a strong start to this season by knocking off the New England Patriots on the road, but things have gone downhill quickly since then.

Things didn't go much better to start the game in Indianapolis, as the Raiders found themselves down by a score of 28-3 at one point early in the second half.

The one silver lining for Las Vegas in the game was the play of running back Ashton Jeanty, who continued to impress as a rookie out of Boise State.

“RB Ashton Jeanty has two runs of 10+ yards today – that brings his total to 12 runs of 10+ yards so far in 2025, currently tied for the most in the NFL,” reported Raiders PR on X, formerly Twitter.

Unfortunately, not much else was going right for the Raiders in their matchup against the Colts.

A tough stretch for the Raiders

Coming into this season, the Las Vegas Raiders were expected by many in the national media to make a turnaround from their spot in the NFL basement a season ago. The Raiders had gone out and acquired quarterback Geno Smith, and also signed head coach Pete Carroll. The hope was that the two former Seattle Seahawks stalwarts, combined with improvement from young players like tight end Brock Bowers, would help vault the Raiders into contender status in the AFC overnight.

For a time, it looked like that may well be the case, as Las Vegas knocked off New England on the road in impressive fashion in Week 1.

However, as previously mentioned, things have not gone according to plan since then, and many Raiders fans have already turned their attention to draft board simulations while the current iteration of the team withers away.

In any case, after the conclusion of the Colts game, the Raiders will next take the field next Sunday for a home game against the Tennessee Titans.