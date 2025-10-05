The Las Vegas Raiders are showing some encouraging trends, under new head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas has now scored on the opening drive of each of their first three road games this season. That is the first time that has happened since 2008, per the team.

Las Vegas accomplished the feat with a 16-play drive on Sunday, in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders marched 80 yards before they picked up a field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson.

While the Raiders are starting hot in games, the team has struggled to keep the momentum going throughout contests. The Raiders are 1-3 on the season. Las Vegas has lost three games in a row.

Raiders are looking for wins under Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll returned to NFL coaching this year, to lead Las Vegas. The Raiders brought in a lot of talent to help him, including quarterback Geno Smith. Las Vegas also drafted Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty as its first 2025 NFL Draft pick.

Article Continues Below

Smith has had his ups and downs so far in Las Vegas. The veteran quarterback has thrown seven interceptions already this season for the struggling Raiders, before the Colts game.

In the team's latest loss, Las Vegas dropped a heartbreaking 25-24 game to the Chicago Bears. Smith threw three interceptions in that game. It was the second time this campaign Smith had a game with three interceptions.

“The guys deserved to get this win, and I let those guys down,” Smith said after the Bears loss, per the Associated Press. “There’s a lot of things I’m going to have to fix within myself, and that’s the reality. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I got to be a lot better and I am a lot better, but it hasn’t showed up.”

The Raiders are playing Indianapolis at time of writing. Indianapolis is 3-1 on the year.