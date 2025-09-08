The Las Vegas Raiders looked sharp on Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots on the road, 20-13. Newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith had a great debut in the Silver and Black, completing 24 of 34 passes for 362 yards with one touchdown and one interception. But not everything was rosy during the Week 1 win.

All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers suffered a knee injury that caused him to leave the game early.

While speaking with the media on Monday, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll was asked for an update on Bowers' status. The Super Bowl-winning coach elected not to give much information.

Instead, he elected to provide an interesting quote, according to Raiders reporter Levi Edwards.

“Really, we are just going day-to-day,” Carroll said.

“Those guys are tough guys, now. They’re not going to take the easy way out on this one; they’re all going to push to get right,” the head coach said, referencing Bowers and linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Roberts also left Sunday's win early, dealing with an elbow injury. But everyone is interested in the status of Bowers, including the Raiders' Week 2 opponents, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas will have an extra day to get rest before its AFC West matchup. They will host the Chargers on Monday Night Football next week.

“I know the Chargers have that going even more so with the break they have,” Carroll said. “But this will really help us and give us a chance.” Indeed, the Chargers played Friday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21.

The Raiders tight end once again showed out against the Patriots. Bowers caught five of eight targets for 103 yards before leaving in the second half.

Carroll has built a reputation for not being very forthcoming with injury updates. It is just one day after the Pro Bowl tight end suffered the injury. But to reference the extra day allowing him ‘a chance' to get right ought to raise eyebrows.