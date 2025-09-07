Second-year tight end Brock Bowers was having a strong outing in the Las Vegas Raiders' season opener against the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, he was forced to leave early and is questionable to return due to an injury.

Reports indicate that Bowers, who is 22 years old, suffered a knee injury on Sunday, according to Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated. It's unclear when or if Brock Bowers will return. But the Raiders will likely monitor the situation closely.

“Brock Bowers' return for the Raiders is questionable with his knee.”

Before being ruled questionable, Bowers was spotted heading to the blue medical tent for further evaluation, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN. He was jogging back and forth on the sideline at first. However, his knee likely didn't feel comfortable while jogging, which is what potentially led Brock Bowers to head to the locker room.

“Raiders TE Brock Bowers was briefly in the medical tent. He is now out with his helmet on, talking to trainers and jogging back and forth.”

Before sustaining the injury, Bowers had accumulated 103 receiving yards off five receptions. He, alongside Jakobi Meyers, has been the top two pass options for quarterback Geno Smith in the Week 1 matchup against the Patriots.

Hopefully, it's not too serious and Brock Bowers can return to action sooner, rather than later. Especially considering he's viewed as the Raiders' No. 1 target in the passing game. With Bowers missing some time in Week 1, and potentially beyond, Las Vegas will have to rely on former second-round pick Michael Mayer at tight end.