The Las Vegas Raiders beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in Foxboro in Week 1. Ashton Jeanty scored his first career touchdown, and the Vegas defense scrambled Drake Maye to secure the win. But late in the game, a key Geno Smith target left with a knee injury. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers left the game with an injury, but told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero there is no reason to worry.

“Just talked to Raiders TE Brock Bowers and he says he’s fine. Took a little hit on the knee, came out to get checked out. No concerns moving forward,” Pelissero reported.

Bowers had an electric start to his second NFL season, hauling in five catches for 103 yards. While he did not get in the end zone, he showed the same dominance that nearly earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last year. But Bowers left the game early in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, causing concern.

The Raiders were able to secure the win without Bowers down the stretch. But if they did not have him going into Week 2, it would change their entire offensive strategy. Thankfully for Geno Smith and crew they do not have to worry about that.

The Raiders are one of two AFC West teams to win in Week 1 so far, with the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos play the Tennessee Titans in the late afternoon window. Now, the Bolts come to Vegas for a Monday Night Football matchup that should heavily involve Bowers. Travis Kelce was able to score a touchdown against LA's defense, and Bowers will look for his first in the same matchup.

The Raiders can take a lot of positives away from Pete Carroll's first game as the head coach. Now, they can take a positive away from the injury report as well.