The Las Vegas Raiders fall to a 2-6 record after suffering a tough 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. They had a chance to earn the win by going for a two-point conversion that would have been the game-winning play. Instead, quarterback Geno Smith blew it in the end.

Smith, who is 35 years old, dropped back to pass on the two-yard line. Tyler Lockett, who was recently signed by the front office, was wide open in the back of the endzone. Additionally, Jakobi Meyers was open right at the goal line. Unfortunately, Smith's pass attempt that seemed to be directed at Lockett got swatted away at the line of scrimmage, resulting in the Raiders' loss.

THE TWO-POINT CONVERSION IS NO GOOD 🤯 The Raiders lose a heartbreaker in overtime to the Jaguars after Geno Smith's pass is deflected! pic.twitter.com/OgMHCnXMrN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was quite the heartbreaking loss for the club, as Vegas had a legitimate chance to earn the win. Raiders fans simply couldn't believe the end result, as many of them jumped on social media to voice their frustrations about Geno Smith's quarterbacking skills.

“Geno Smith is genuinely the worst QB ever,” said one fan.

They asked Geno Smith to throw a game winning pass pic.twitter.com/UuYTqaqDVg — 🐟 (@itsabestill) November 3, 2025

Another user claimed, “Geno Smith is killing the Raiders every week.”

Article Continues Below

GENO SMITH FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/nGO6ncphhe — Jake (@SuperiorNBA) November 3, 2025

“Raiders really got [the] best Tight End since prime Kelce, and it [doesn't] matter [because] they employ Geno Smith,” stated another individual.

https://twitter.com/Dead197/status/1985144848358265077

This fan admitted, “Geno Smith actually got me missing Derek Carr, man.”

Despite the ridicule, the 12-year pro actually had a decent performance outside of the tipped pass in the end. Geno Smith ended Sunday's game with 284 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 74.3% of his pass attempts. He also threw only one interception on the day against the Jaguars' defense.

Although he actually had a decent game, Raiders fans are only going to remember the final play of that contest. Geno Smith and his teammates will have a chance to bounce back in Week 10 when they take on the Denver Broncos for a “Thursday Night Football” matchup.