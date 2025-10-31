Apparently, Las Vegas Raiders coach Chip Kelly‘s wife is as concerned about the team's star pass-catchers as fantasy football managers are. The first-year offensive coordinator recently revealed that his wife, Jill, asked him when Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers would return from injury absences.

Kelly was reminded of this fact when he was asked about Bowers and Meyers while speaking to reporters ahead of Week 9. In response to the question, the 61-year-old offered the same vague response he had given to his wife.

“My wife says, ‘Are you gonna get all these guys back?'” Kelly said, via ESPN's Ryan McFadden. “And I said if it's 1 p.m. and they're standing next to Pete when we're kicking the ball off, then I'm like, ‘Yeah, let's go.'”

Ironically, both players have been logging full practices all week and are not listed on the Raiders' Week 9 injury report.

Bowers has been out since Week 4, when the Raiders faced the Chicago Bears. The star tight end has been dealing with multiple leg injuries all season, which he claimed would prevent him from being 100 percent all year.

Meyers will return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. The veteran wideout leads the team with 43 targets on the year.

Raiders get Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers back in Week 9

Bowers and Meyers are the team's two most notable pass-catchers, but neither has been as advertised in 2025. The two stars surprisingly trail third-year receiver Tre Tucker, who leads Las Vegas with 389 receiving yards through eight games.

The Raiders' entire passing offense has struggled in 2025 under quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran signal-caller is averaging just over 200 passing yards per game and entered Week 9 tied with Tua Tagovailoa with a league-high 10 interceptions.

Regardless of the numbers, having Bowers and Meyers back in the lineup will provide an undeniable boost to the offense. Both players have an opportunity to capitalize on against a mediocre Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allows the sixth-most passing yards per game.

The Jaguars could be further compromised in Week 9 due to nagging injuries. Star cornerback Jourdan Lewis and linebacker Devin Lloyd headline the team's injury report, which also includes Travis Hunter, Dennis Gardeck and Eric Murray.