The 2025 Las Vegas Raiders are playing like one of the worst teams in the NFL. They are 2-5 and have struggled to do much of anything well, especially on offense. There is a glimmer of hope for this offense as we prepare for Week 9 because Brock Bowers is back practicing. It remains to be seen if Bowers will suit up, but seeing him at practice only adds juice to that idea.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders reporter, Vinny Bonsignore, was the first to report that Brock Bowers was seen at practice for the first time since he suffered a knee injury. The knee injury forced Bowers to miss three straight games, but he said he's “ready to roll” for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“The first part of the season was tough [and] not feeling 100%, but I'm closer now,” Bowers said.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Bowers looks like he's playing at full speed and is completely healthy from his injury.

“He's back,” Carroll said. “Last week, he looked good every day, particularly good on the Monday practice. And he stole the show a little bit. So, we're thrilled to have him back.”

ESPN NFL insider, Adam Schefter, also said that Bowers was playing through a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered in the Raiders' season-opening win against the New England Patriots.

The All-Pro pass catcher was active from Weeks 2 to 4 before being shut down to get healthy. While playing through his injury, Bowers had 14 catches for 122 yards and averaged 8.7 yards per catch.

While Bowers was injured, the Raiders relied on tight ends Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, and Albert Okwuegbunam. Mayer has nine catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the past two games.

Bowers said it sucked to be told he had to be shut down to receive proper rest. He could be the missing key for the Las Vegas passing attack after the unit fell off a cliff recently. “It sucked, to be honest,” Bowers said. “But it's in the past. I'm excited to get back out there.”

Article Continues Below

When Bowers was fully healthy, the Raiders' offense showed some potential after beating the Patriots in Week 1. Geno Smith threw for 362 yards, and Bowers had five receptions for 103 yards.

“Brock is a big part of our offense, and we missed him out there for sure,” Smith said. “He looked fine to me. So, really happy to have him back.”