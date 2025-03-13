If there was any tension between Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams, it is gone. The newest member of the Los Angeles Rams has tons of support from their backup quarterback.

After Garoppolo spent a season with Adams in Las Vegas, it wasn't a pretty sight. However, once Adams signed with the Rams, it felt like a reconciliation.

When asked about the reunion, Garoppolo was excited about seeing his former receiver again.

“Pumped, man,” Garoppolo said via Josh Alper of NBC Sports. “Haven’t seen him in a while. Talented receiver. It’ll be fun seeing him again, just getting back on the same page. I’ve seen what he can do before.”

Now, the former All-Pro receiver will play alongside Matthew Stafford. The latter is still one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the game. His connection with Cooper Kupp was undeniable.

It might be the same with Adams. He is another All-Pro and elite wide receiver who will play with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Under Sean McVay's offense, it could allow Adams to thrive. He was elite with Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur's offensive scheme. The same could happen under McVay and the Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo is stoked for Davante Adams to join Rams

It's not every day that a team can land an elite receiver on a $46 million contract. While his time with the New York Jets didn't have a happy ending, that was a tumultuous season by itself.

The Jets had the second-worst AFC East record and missed the playoffs entirely. Despite eclipsing 1,000 yards once again, it was a shaky season for his standards.

Now, he'll head back to the West Coast and be able to thrive in a fast-paced offensive scheme. Playing with Derek Carr on the Raiders was a huge advantage.

While the two had chemistry, he also worked with Garoppolo. He can tell Stafford about Adams's tendencies when cutting on a route, certain angles he will take, and other features.

Even though some thought that the Adams signing would make the Rams awkward, Garoppolo is a pro. He understands that the game is bigger than any friction they might have.

Once again, it was a frustrating time with the Raiders as well. That was the season that the team moved on from Carr. Now, there might be some more consistency in the City of Angels.

As the season approaches sooner than some might think, the chemistry between Adams and Stafford could put the league on notice. The NFC West is wide open, and the Rams could secure that title once again.