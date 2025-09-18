When a player is heralded as a surefire star and then underwhelms during his first couple of games, fans and fantasy football managers will start to get restless. Fair or not, that is how the impatient world of sports operates. The burden to succeed is even greater when said rookie is on a team rife with holes and uncertainty. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty was handpicked to help revive Las Vegas Raiders football, but he has yet to make a big impact.

Although slow starts happen quite frequently, especially in the modern age and behind an unreliable offensive line, what fans want to see above all is trust. The Raiders are easing in the Heisman Trophy runner-up, playing him just 39 snaps in Monday's 20-9 home loss versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Based on Chip Kelly's comments, Jeanty's workload may not reach the level that spectators demand.

“It's not a one-game season, it's a 17-game season,” the national champion winning offensive coordinator told reporters, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. “Ashton played 54 snaps the week before, and that was a little heavy.

“Last year at {Ohio State}, we had two great guys, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. They were both 1,000-yard rushers, but neither had 20 carries in a game. We knew from the beginning of the season to the end of the season that we needed to protect these guys.”

Raiders and Ashton Jeanty can both do more to help each other out

While most people can understand the importance in facilitating a smooth transition to the NFL, they expect Las Vegas to unleash Jeanty at some time in the near future. Otherwise, there was no point in drafting him with the No. 6 overall pick. Furthermore, Kelly's Buckeyes comparison is not relevant to the topic at hand.

Las Vegas does not appear to have a stacked backfield. Backup RB Zamir White has value to offer, but he averages only 3.7 yards per carry for his career. This franchise is counting on Ashton Jeanty to be a central component of this offense, now and in the years to come. The shelf life is notably short for most running backs, so the expectation is that the former Boise State powerhouse will get more touches as the season progresses.

However, an increased workload will not matter unless head coach Pete Carroll and company position him for success. The Raiders' O-Line ranks 28th in the NFL through two games, according to Pro Football Focus. Jeanty takes some accountability for his 2.7 yards per carry, but he will not be able to manufacture any worthwhile production with such poor run-blocking. There is also another important development that could affect his snap count.

The 21-year-old struggled on occasion in pass protection, looking a little lost on the field. If he can consistently dig in his feet and hold his ground on third-downs, Vegas will have no choice but to keep him on the field.

The Raiders should have been aware of these roadblocks in April, however. Management prioritized this position instead of thoroughly filling its other holes, so now there is little else the Silver and Black can do other than hope Jeanty finds his way and makes the most out of his situation. A meeting with the Washington Commanders is up next.