After finishing 4-13 in 2024, it was clear that the Las Vegas Raiders needed a breath of fresh air. The quarterback job for the team was up in the air all season long; thus, they needed to rectify that if they were to contend in 2025. They did just that this offseason, trading for veteran QB Geno Smith and then promptly signing him to a two-year, $85.5 million contract extension — settling the quarterback position at last after much turbulence.

And Smith, on the very first week of the 2025 NFL regular season, delivered for the Raiders. He was at his best, completing 24 of his 34 passes for a total of 364 yards — a franchise record — to go with one touchdown (against one interception). While there is room for Smith to improve, he certainly made his mark for the Raiders, leading them to a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots.

There was certainly risk on the Raiders' end when they committed those resources to making Smith their undisputed franchise quarterback. But amid all the noise and comparisons, Smith only has one thing in mind.

“I'm me. That's all I think about. I don't think about anything else; I'm me. I know who I am, I know what I can do,” Smith said following the Raiders' win on Sunday, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

If Smith can record an average of 15-plus yards with every completed pass, then he can certainly talk with an air of confidence — which is exactly what he's doing. The Raiders have been starved of quality quarterback play over the past few years, throwing whatever at the wall and hoping it sticks. Smith arrived to give Las Vegas some stability, and it paid off in the form of a season-opening win.

Geno Smith, Raiders start the season confidently

While the Patriots aren't exactly the powerhouse of yore, the Raiders can feel confident about starting the season off with a victory. For a team that lost 10 straight games last year at one point, they will take any win they can get.

Smith is locked in, and he definitely has unwavering belief in his own abilities. Nonetheless, his goal is to always make the right play for the Raiders, establishing a high standard of play in preparation for their Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

“We want to make sure that we make the right reads. I want to make sure that I'm making the right decisions and getting the ball into the hands of the playmakers,” Smith added.