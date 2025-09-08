The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback wasted no time making history in silver and black. In his Raiders debut, Geno Smith threw for 362 yards on 24 of 34 attempts with one touchdown and one interception, setting a new franchise record for most passing yards in a debut. The mark surpassed Dan Pastorini's 317 yards in 1980.

Smith's performance powered Las Vegas to a 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots, giving Pete Carroll his first win as the Raiders' head coach. Carroll, who also became the oldest head coach in NFL history at 73 years and 357 days, downplayed the milestone afterward, saying via team reporter Levi Edwards that Geno ”had a regular game today… It's just what he does.”

The win also drew a reaction from Tom Brady, now part of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group. Smith revealed postgame that Brady texted him a short but meaningful message.

“Good game. Get ready for the next one.”

For Smith, it was a reminder that while the debut was memorable, the focus remains on building consistency, celebrating progress, but staying grounded in the work ahead.

Inside the locker room, the celebrations reflected that balance. Pete Carroll praised his players for their effort, calling the result a ”beautiful job,” while Smith presented his coach with the game ball to mark his first Raiders win. The defense contributed as well, sacking Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye four times thanks to Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Jonah Laulu, and Malcolm Koonce.

For a franchise that has struggled to find stability, Sunday's win offered more than just optimism. With Caroll bringing energy from the sidelines and Smith delivering through the air, the Raiders showed signs that this season could be different. And if Brady’s message meant anything, it’s that the Las Vegas Raiders must keep pushing for a dream they haven’t reached since Super Bowl XVIII in 1983.