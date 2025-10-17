Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll provided injury updates on two important skill position players ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carroll told the media on Friday that he was still not quite sure if either one of his star pass catchers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers, would be available for Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

“Jakobi got more work than Brock did. He bounced back pretty well,” Carroll said via Ryan McFadden.

McFadden also noted that Carroll said that Bowers was “close” but would not reveal whether or not either of them would play.

Bowers sustained a PCL injury in Las Vegas’ Week 1 game against the New England Patriots and played through it for the subsequent four weeks. He ended up sitting out the Raiders’ Week 6 clash with the Indianapolis Colts due to the injury. He is listed as doubtful after being a limited participant in Friday’s practice after not participating in Wednesday or Thursday’s practice, per the Raiders’ injury report.

Article Continues Below

The second-year star has 225 yards and no touchdowns on 19 receptions through his first five games of the season.

As a rookie in 2024, Bowers caught 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler in his debut season while finishing as the runner-up for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Meyers is listed as questionable with injuries to his knee and his toe after being a limited participant in Friday’s practice and missing the prior two days, just as Bowers did. The seventh-year wide receiver has 329 receiving yards on 29 receptions and zero touchdowns in his third season with the Raiders. He has yet to miss a game in the 2025 season.

In 2024, Meyers surpassed the 1,000 receiving yard milestone for the first time in his career. He had 1,027 yards and four touchdowns on a career-high 87 receptions.