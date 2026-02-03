The Las Vegas Raiders earned a B+ grade for luring in Klint Kubiak as head coach. His soon-to-be former quarterback Sam Darnold handed him massive props ahead of the HC opportunity.

Darnold and Kubiak have one more game left together: Sunday's Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. The QB1 for the “Hawks dropped a strong endorsement of Kubiak for the Silver and Black during Monday's media day. Including revealing his offensive coordinator's work ethic.

“He’s unbelievable. He wakes up at insane hours. He gets to the facility at 4–4:30 in the morning, and he’s there later than anyone,” Darnold explained.

Darnold adds: “He’s a grinder. He loves football. And he’s very honest and forthcoming with his players, which myself and a lot of the guys really appreciate.”

Who can benefit from Klint Kubiak on Raiders the most?

The Pete Carroll experiment became disastrous after starting out with great hype. Reports were Carroll clashed with the direction he wanted the offense to go. Plus had a reported disconnect with star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

The 38-year-old Kubiak will aim to inject youthful enthusiasm into this struggling franchise. He shares a Seahawks connection with Carroll — though they never coached together in the Pacific Northwest. But Kubiak already looks like he'll get the most out of some notable Raider personalities.

It starts with Ashton Jeanty — as Kubiak implemented a hard-nosed running game with the NFC champs. Kubiak will run more 12 personnel (two tight end sets) featuring pre-snap motion. Seattle's ground attack ranked 10th overall…fueling optimism for Jeanty and the league's 32nd ranked ground game.

But Jeanty isn't the only Raiders star who'll likely benefit from Kubiak's scheme. Brock Bowers will play for a coach who turns to the TE a lot. Kubiak even referred to the position as the “silent engine” of his offense from zone blocking to the play action pass.

Raider fans will get a taste of Kubiak's offense this Sunday in watching the Seahawks versus the New England Patriots.