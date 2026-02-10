The Las Vegas Raiders should get a lot better during the 2026 offseason. Las Vegas hired Klint Kubiak at head coach following his Super Bowl 60 victory with Seattle. Kubiak gave his introductory press conference on Tuesday, which included a great quote about one of the team's rising superstars.

Kubiak was asked about Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty during his introductory press conference. Raiders fans will be excited to hear his answer.

“Very excited about his talent, but what I would tell him and all his teammates is it’s not about one guy,” Kubiak said on Tuesday. “We gotta get the line on the same page, we gotta get our QB to get the right run checks, we gotta get our receivers to block for him, so we can get the play-action going. As soon as our players can realize it’s a team thing, not an individual thing, we will be successful.”

There's no question that Jeanty is a talented player in his own right.

Las Vegas used the sixth overall pick on Jeanty during the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty had an incredible collegiate career at Boise State, capped off by an incredible 2024 campaign. He even came 27 rushing yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record.

Naturally, expectations were high for Jeanty entering the NFL. But the Raiders did not make life easy for him in 2025.

Jeanty performed about as well as he could in a bad situation. He logged 266 carries for 975 rushing yards with five touchdowns as a rookie. Jeanty also added 55 receptions for 346 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a receiver.

All of that makes Kubiak's statement about Jeanty and the Raiders absolutely perfect.

Jeanty is an elite talent at running back, but he will need a support system to help him reach his full potential.

The Raiders enter the 2026 offseason with $91.52 million in cap space, the second-most among NFL teams. They also hold 10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the first overall pick. It will almost certainly become Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

That gives Las Vegas plenty of resources to build a capable team around Jeanty before the 2026 season.