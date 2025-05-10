Jaylon Smith hasn't played a professional football game since 2023, when the former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler appeared in one game for the Las Vegas Raiders and recorded a pair of tackles.

Now granted, Smith did try to keep things going after his month with the Raiders, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out the season on their practice squad, but after spending the entire 2024 NFL season unemployed, some wondered if the 29-year-old's career was over.

Well, while there's no guarantee Smith will ever return to his former Pro Bowl form, or even see the regular season field again for that matter, the Notre Dame product isn't calling it a career either, opting to take his talents to Las Vegas to particupate in Raiders mini camp as a veteran invite, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Cowboys and Giants LB Jaylon Smith, who last played in the NFL in 2023, is participating this weekend in the Raiders mini camp on a tryout basis. pic.twitter.com/0AeM5sRrm8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2025

Widely considered one of the very best players in the 2016 NFL Draft due to his incredible tape, injury concerns pushed Smith down boards into the second round, when the Cowboys made him the 34th overall pick. Right out of the gates, Smith looked like a star, recording three triple-digit tackle seasons during his rookie contract, but he was released midway through the 2021 season after he refused to waive the injury guarantee on his contract.

From there, Smith bounced around the NFL, signing contracts with the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders, and the Steelers, before spending his entire 2024 season away from the NFL.

Will Smith end up landing a contract with the Raiders, becoming one of 90 players to join the team this summer? Maybe yes, maybe no, but even if he does earn a spot in camp, what are the chances Smith actually makes the 53-man roster, let alone plays a meaningful regular season snap, again, in Raiders black and silver? While only time will tell, at least Smith is making the effort, which felt very unlikely even a month ago.