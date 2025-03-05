The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era under head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas is ready to make some big moves this offseason as they have plenty of cap space and draft picks to use. The Raiders got an early start to free agency on Wednesday, swiping up a veteran guard.

The Raiders signed guard Alex Cappa to a two-year, $11 million contract on Wednesday per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cappa immediately adds depth and competition at right guard for the Raiders.

Las Vegas got a head start on free agency by adding Cappa. The Bengals cut Cappa on Monday ahead of NFL free agency next week, adding $8 million in cap space with the move. Since he was recently cut, the Raiders did not have to wait until the start of the new league year to sign him.

Cappa signed with the Bengals in 2022 after a solid start to his career with the Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, Cappa suffered an ankle injury in towards the end of the 2023 season. That injury seemed to still be bothering Cappa during the 2024 season, as the quality of his play took a nosedive.

The Raiders are hopeful that he will raise the floor of their guard play. The best-case scenario for Las Vegas is that Cappa serves as a high-level backup over the next two years.

Raiders also make Gardner Minshew move on Wednesday ahead of NFL free agency

The Raiders did more than just sign Alex Cappa on Wednesday.

Las Vegas also informed QB Gardner Minshew that he will be released at the beginning of the new league year, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders signed Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract during free agency last year. He only has $3.16 million guaranteed on the final year of that deal, which makes him easily expendable.

Releasing Minshew paves the way for Las Vegas to upgrade at the quarterback position this offseason.

The Raiders are expected to actively explore the quarterback market in free agency, looking at players like Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold as potential starting quarterbacks.

Las Vegas should also be active in pursuing a rookie quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders hold the seventh overall pick, which puts them in range to trade up for a quarterback if necessary.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders end up approaching the quarterback position this offseason.