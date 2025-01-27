Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach, the next logical thing for him to do is get in front of the media for his introductory press conference, which was held on Monday afternoon. In his presser, Carroll discussed how he wanted Allegiant Stadium filled with Raiders fans, when a familiar face — Marshawn Lynch — crashed the show, per Ari Meirov on X.

“We do want to fill our stadium up with our guys,” Carroll said. “I know that we have a good draw for people from out of town.”

And as Carroll was loading up for his next sentence, in came the former Raiders running back, getting the attention of his former head coach.

“RRRRAAIDERRRRSSSSSS,” Lynch exclaimed, filling the room with smiles from Carroll.

Although some might've been upset to be interrupted by such a loud exclamation during a big moment for a head coach, Carroll was all about it. Having coached Lynch for years on the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll likely wasn't the least bit surprised. He even gave his thoughts, briefly.

“Hey, there you go,” Carroll said, suppressing a laugh. “There you go, that's what I'm talking about.”

So, while Carroll might be a spry 73-year-old, he isn't showing the crankiness that others might feel at his age.

Now, that's just an attempt at some humor, but at the end of the day, Carroll was a top coaching candidate with the Raiders for a reason.

Those who play for him usually have good things to say about him and how he coaches, and that will likely remain the case with new players on the Raiders.

When looking at different types of head coaching styles, one category of coach is the “player's coach,” who is the type of leader who relates more to the players than an authoritarian-type coach.

And given Carroll's track record of coaching in Seattle with Lynch, the two likely have a strong bond, allowing for this type of behavior to not really bug him at all.

Not only is Lynch a legend within Seattle but he's built a strong relationship with Raiders fans over the years. Having played in Oakland for the Raiders in 2017 and 2018 before their move to Vegas, he built a connection with those fans as one of the more eccentric personalities of recent NFL players.

However, with ties to Oakland from his days on the Raiders and growing up in the area, Lynch still clearly reps the black and silver, and he had to get his time during Carroll's introductory press conference.