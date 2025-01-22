After parting ways with Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders have cast a wide net in search of their next head coach. With Tom Brady having major influence in the Raiders' decision making process, two coaches have made a strong impression on him.

Playing in the NFL for 23 years, Brady has faced off against a countless numbers of coaches. However, his respect for Pete Carroll and Steve Spagnuolo has gotten the loudest buzz, leading to both candidates being top contenders for the head coach role, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Carroll has been away from the NFL eye since stepping down as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. He found major success for the majority of his tenure, with his teams going 137-89-1. The Seahawks made the playoffs 10 times under Carroll, winning the Super Bowl in 2013.

The season after, Carroll and the Seahawks lost to Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl most remembered for Malcom Butler's interception took a new meaning for Brady. He saw what kind of coach Carroll was firsthand. Now that he is in a position to hire him, those connections could lead Carroll to Las Vegas.

Spagnuolo has been the Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator since 2019. While Brady became a Raiders owner more recently, it doesn't take long to see what Kansas City's defense can do to Las Vegas' offense.

But beyond just his time with the Chiefs, Spagnuolo has been a coach since 1981. He came to the NFL in 1999 as had coached in the league ever since. Spagnuolo was head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011 and an interim head coach with the New York Giants in 2017. His win-loss record isn't pretty, as Spagnuolo has gone just 11-41 as a head coach. However, it's clear his work on the defensive side of the ball has caught Brady's eye.

With the Raiders hiring their new general manager, all eyes have turned to their head coach vacancy. When the dust settles, it wouldn't be a shock if Pete Carroll or Steve Spagnuolo landed the job.