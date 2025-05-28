The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy offseason, making numerous changes to the roster in an attempt to improve upon their 4-13 record last season. Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby got the fanbase excited on Tuesday with a brutally honest message about the team working hard this offseason.

Crosby credited the hard work he, as well as his teammates, have put in this offseason as reasons why the Raiders could improve next season, according to Nick Walters of KTNV. The Raiders star explains how hard work separates the stars from the rest of the league, and he seems to believe Las Vegas has the type of players on the roster who will work hard enough to push the team in the latter portion of the regular season.

“By Week 10, Week 12, everyone knows exactly what the hell you like to run. Everyone knows what plays you like to run, what scheme you're running. It's about who's willing to really sacrifice and go to that length. And that's why I feel like cream always rises to the top. It sounds cliché, but it's real.”

Article Continues Below

"The cream always rises to the top." A culture setter for the #Raiders, Maxx Crosby explains why he sets an example for teammates to 'constantly push themselves.' The star DE 'feels like a little kid' at OTAs 100% healthy, playing 'without hesitation' after ankle surgery. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/TUTh6vM72O — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Maxx Crosby missed the last five games of the season due to an ankle injury. He initially suffered the injury in the Raiders' 26-23 Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The four-time Pro Bowler played through the pain, but injured the same ankle in Las Vegas' 28-13 Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was forced to get surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Raiders star ended the 2024-25 campaign with 45 combined tackles (28 solo), 17 tackles for a loss, and 7.5 sacks. Maxx Crosby is expected to be fully healthy by the beginning of the 2025-26 season. At 27 years old, he's set to be the face of Las Vegas' defense after signing a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension this offseason.