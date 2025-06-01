The Las Vegas Raiders have made some huge additions this offseason. Las Vegas added a new head coach, quarterback, and a talented rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders are also grateful to have superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby leading the way on defense.

Crosby posted a motivational quote on social media on Saturday morning.

“Be delusional,” the quote from Ross Harkness reads. “Believe that you have the ability to make it work no matter what. Believe that regardless of what happens, it'll all work out in the end because that's what it takes. Anything and everything else leads to self-sabotage and failure. If you don't believe you have what it takes then your subconscious will do everything it can to prove that you're right. You don't need to be special or talented, you don't need all the support in the world. All you need is to believe with every fiber of your being that you're capable of figuring it out. And sooner or later, you will.”

It seems that Crosby is getting back into work mode at this stage of the offseason. And it is right on time.

The Raiders will have their final week of OTAs starting on Monday. Las Vegas will only have a three-day mandatory minicamp before starting training camp.

Maxx Crosby's honest message will have Raiders fans hyped

Maxx Crosby is a big believer in hard work.

Crosby explained in a recent interview why he believes that hard work is what separates star players from the rest of the league. He believes the Raiders have enough of those players to make some noise in 2025.

“By Week 10, Week 12, everyone knows exactly what the hell you like to run,” Crosby said via Nick Walters of KTNV. “Everyone knows what plays you like to run, what scheme you're running. It's about who's willing to really sacrifice and go to that length. And that's why I feel like cream always rises to the top. It sounds cliché, but it's real.”

The Raiders will be thrilled to have Crosby back at full strength in 2025.

Crosby missed five games in 2024 because of an ankle injury. Even so, he still managed to log 45 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks during the regular season.

It will be exciting to see how much the Raiders have improved when the 2025 NFL season kicks off later this fall.