After watching his Las Vegas Raiders fall apart down the stretch due to a potent combination of poor quarterback play and injuries, Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby has a plan to get his team back on track this fall: sign Aaron Rodgers.

That's right, while discussing the 2025 NFL season on his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, the Pro Bowler broke down why he believes Rodgers should have a bounce-back season in 2025 and why that success should happen in Las Vegas.

“The first year off of an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do. You've seen it happen with Kirk, Kirk had a down year, it happened with Aaron, I mean, he struggled like you said,” Crosby explained. “He struggled early on, but he got better as the season went. I think with all the doubt and all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, ‘Oh, he needs to retire' things like that, you know, he's getting cut by the Jets. I think he's gonna come back and… I know he's 42 or 41, but I think he's gonna have a big year this year, and I hope it's in our town.”

Goodness gracious, talk about a bombshell of a statement in the middle of an otherwise run-of-the-mill podcast segment.

Now yes, Crosby is correct: the Raiders do need a new quarterback to get over the hump in 2025, and picking sixth overall, they can't guarantee a player like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward falls to them. Gardner Minshew is a fine enough backup, and while Aiden O'Connell is interesting enough, he really doesn't seem like a long-term starting quarterback moving forward.

With that being said, are the Raiders a QB away from the Super Bowl this year or even next year, which is all fans can really expect from Rodgers moving forward? If yes, then sure, give him the deal and hope he can put up MVP numbers in Chip Kelly's offense. But if not, it might make more sense to pay Russell Wilson or even Sam Darnold, as they can more realistically form a foundation in Las Vegas under new head coach Pete Carroll.