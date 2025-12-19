The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-12 on the season with an embarrassing effort against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. Las Vegas has lost eight straight games after the 31-0 rout last Sunday. And the Raiders face another major challenge this week when they square off against the red-hot Houston Texans.

Maxx Crosby has been one of the few bright spots for Las Vegas this season. And despite dealing with a lingering knee injury, Crosby has managed to play in all 14 games for the Raiders.

The four-time Pro Bowler was once again on the injury report this week. Crosby sat out Wednesday’s practice with a knee ailment. However, he returned to a limited session on Thursday, per raiders.com’s Paul Gutierrez.

Maxx Crosby climbs leader boards with another strong season

While the Raiders suffered an ugly loss against the Eagles, Crosby made his mark on the game, notching his 10th sack of the season. The veteran defensive end now has four seasons with at least 10 sacks. And Crosby moved up in the record books with his 131st tackle for a loss since entering the league in 2019.

Crosby now has the ninth-most tackles for a loss by a DE since 2000, surpassing Ndamukong Suh. He also racked up his 26th tackle for a loss in 2025, which passed Aaron Donald for sixth-most by a DE in a single season since 2000.

Although Crosby has lived up to the massive deal he signed to stay in Las Vegas, the Raiders are in a free fall. Pete Carroll is likely coaching for his job. And the team faces a host of concerns as it plays out a massively disappointing season.

Geno Smith has a chance to play in Week 16. But a return against the Texans isn’t likely to spark a turnaround. Still, compared to Kenny Pickett’s performance against the Eagles with Smith sidelined, there’s nowhere to go but up.