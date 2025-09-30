Recently, the Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 1-3 on the young 2025 season with a home loss to the Chicago Bears in a game that went right down to the wire. Ultimately, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was able to author a drive late in the fourth quarter that gave the Bears a victory, but it still wasn't a great day overall for the former number one overall pick.

A large part of the reason why that was the case was the presence of Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who put together one of the best games you will ever see, recording a sack, interception, forced fumble, and checking numerous other statistical boxes on the afternoon.

After the game, Williams declared Crosby the best player he's ever gone up against so far in his NFL career, per the Bears' team account on YouTube and recently, Crosby shared his appreciation for those sentiments on his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby.

“Hearing that from a really good player is cool. Our match up was all day,” said Crowby. “I mean all day we’re going back and forth and he’s a competitor bro, I’ll give it to him. He didn’t back down, he kept getting back up and kept trying to make plays. He definitely earned my respect. He’s a competitor and he’s hard to tackle. He makes plays happen.”

A rough start for the Raiders

Despite Crosby's continued excellence, the Raiders as a whole have performed far below expectations this year. Things were supposed to be different this year after various offseason additions, headlined by quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll, and after the team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, it seems that they would be.

However, the Raiders have since lost three straight games to the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and now the Bears, leaving them already lagging behind in the AFC playoff race.

The Raiders will look to get back into the win column when they next take the field on Sunday on the road against the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts.