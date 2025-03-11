The Las Vegas Raiders are enjoying a successful offseason thus far. Ahead of the chaotic free agency period, the Raiders locked down star defensive end Maxx Crosby with a monumental $106 million extension. Just days later, Crosby celebrated the move by sharing a meaningful milestone from his personal life.

Six days after signing a three-year, $106.5 million extension, Crosby shared his five-year sober anniversary with fans on social media. He gave the update with a picture of his right hand on a steering wheel, displaying a tattoo of the date he stopped consuming alcohol: March 11, 2020.

Crosby's struggle with alcoholism and his subsequent recovery has been a major part of his storyline. He has openly admitted to struggling with alcohol addiction so bad he believed it threatened his life. Crosby revealed he went to rehab during the 2020 offseason and has not taken a sip of alcohol since.

The positive effects of Crosby's soberness have led to extraordinary results on the field. Before going sober, he averaged 43 tackles and 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons. His numbers have drastically increased to 78.3 tackles and 10.6 sacks per year since 2021. Prior to Crosby's injury-shortened 2024 campaign, he managed to increase his statistical production each year.

The most impressive stat of Crosby's career is his gaudy snap count and effort each play. Since 2022, Crosby has consistently played at least 80 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps each game he takes the field for, barring injury. His unprecedented stretch includes a 100 percent snap share in 23 of his last 46 games. Such durability and longevity could not be done without being sober.

Raiders' 2025 offseason with Maxx Crosby extension

Crosby's extension adds to what has already been a stellar 2025 offseason for Las Vegas. Before free agency even began, the Raiders already improved their team with the hiring of Pete Carroll as head coach and trading for Geno Smith. With its recent additions, the team's outlook is substantially better than it was a year ago.

Extending Crosby is not an addition but keeps their biggest star locked in through the 2029 season. By then, he will be 31 years old, ensuring he spends most of his athletic prime with the Raiders. The deal made Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Despite the head coaching change, Crosby will still play in the same system in 2025 after Carroll opted to retain Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. The upcoming season will mark Graham's fourth year with the team. Under Graham, Crosby has notched double-digit sacks in both seasons he was fully healthy.