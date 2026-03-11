While most teams have been wheeling and dealing with new additions in free agency, it appears that the Los Angeles Chargers are banking on continuity.

Or at least for now.

The Chargers have already re-signed linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Teair Tart, and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III.

Now, add to that list linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, as he has been given a new contract as well, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Chargers are re-signing special teams ace Del’Shawn Phillips on a two-year, $7.5 million deal that can be worth up to $10.5 million with incentives,” said Pelissero on X.

The 29-year-old Phillips is coming off a career campaign, wherein he led the NFL in special teams tackles with 20 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team for the first time.

It was only logical for the Chargers to retain the cog of their special teams, which was considered a mid-tier unit last season due to inconsistencies in performances and gaps in kickoff and punt coverages. They allowed 133.5 return yards per game.

Phillips has struggled to find a permanent home in the NFL, as he has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Houston Texans. But it looks like he has finally found one in Los Angeles.

So far, the Chargers have taken a deliberate approach to free agency, focusing on roster balance and financial flexibility instead of splashy moves. Perhaps they are also holding on to their cards until the NFL Draft.