The Las Vegas Raiders are facing another offseason filled with uncertainties despite the hiring of coach Klint Kubiak. Arguably, the biggest question is: Will Maxx Crosby remain with the Silver and Black?

Crosby has been at the center of trade rumors following another atrocious campaign by the Raiders, which saw them win only three games and miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

At this point, the star defensive end's future in Las Vegas is teetering. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Kubiak is making strategic moves to entice the five-time Pro Bowler to stay.

“Klint Kubiak comes in, and one of the first things he does is he goes and gets a cup of coffee the other morning with Maxx Crosby. My understanding is that the breakfast went really well, that there was a good rapport between Klint Kubiak and Maxx Crosby. But that nothing really materially changed,” said Breer on his show.

“Now, since then, Kubiak has decided to name Rob Leonard, who was the defensive line coach and the run team coordinator last year, Maxx Crosby's position coach, the new defensive coordinator of the Raiders. So could that move the needle? We'll see.”

In March, the Raiders signed the 28-year-old Crosby to a three‑year extension worth $106.5, making him the highest‑paid non‑quarterback in league history, further underscoring his importance to the team.

Yet a season later, the relationship between the team and its cornerstone defender appears to have frayed. For a guy as competitive as Crosby, being on a losing team must be extremely frustrating. He, however, has also discussed the importance of loyalty, stating that he wants to build something with the Raiders.

While Crosby has largely dismissed the trade rumors, Kubiak, who replaced Pete Carroll, should not be complacent and ensure that the two-time All-Pro will stay in Sin City.