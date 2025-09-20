Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll’s latest comments on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty are turning heads across the fantasy football landscape. The Raiders offense has struggled on the ground through two weeks, but Carroll is ready to change that — and fantasy managers should take note.

The Raiders running game has ranked near the bottom of the league in both attempts and production — a clear concern for a team built around Carroll’s physical, run-first identity. In an article by ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, Carroll made it clear he wants Jeanty more involved going forward.

“[Offensive coordinator] Chip [Kelly] has always been a guy that's run the ball a lot, and me too, and so we see eye to eye on that,” coach Pete Carroll said. “The numbers haven't been as good as we want so far in the first two games. … We want more of [Jeanty]. He ran very well when he had the ball, and so we just needed to get more snaps.”

Carroll’s remarks now suggest a potential workload increase in Week 3, with projections calling for 18+ touches against a Washington Commanders defense that has been average against the run so far.

Jeanty’s skill set—burst, vision, and pass-catching ability—gives him the tools to become a true three-down back in the NFL. If the Raiders commit to using him that way, both the offense and fantasy owners could benefit in a major way.

For the offense, the shift could mark a turning point. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith has struggled early, and relying more on the rookie may help stabilize the team's offensive attack. The line remains a work in progress, but the commitment to the ground game is evident.

The Raiders’ first-year coach has built his strategy around control and physicality. Jeanty, a former Boise State Broncos standout and 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist, fits that mold. In a tight AFC West race, his performance could be pivotal to the team’s success this season.

Las Vegas is 1-1 and looking for an identity. If Jeanty delivers in Week 3, it won’t just be a boost for fantasy teams — it could mark a shift in how this offense operates the rest of the season.