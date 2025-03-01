Although Cam Ward is set to be a high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are at the top of his mind. When the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach, he also brought in Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator. As a result, it piqued Ward's interest in the team.

Despite Las Vegas having the sixth pick, Ward explained how much he would love to go to Sin City.

“It would mean a lot, especially with the coaching staff they have,” Ward said via MitchellRenz365 on X. “Chip Kelly, the things that he can do with the quarterback moving him outside the pocket, the concepts he's done.

“He does in the intermediate game. It'll fit my play style and Pete Carroll, he's a legendary coach and so if I'm lucky to go there, I know it'll work out.”

Carroll understands both the collegiate and professional. He's only one of the few coaches to win a NCAA title and a Super Bowl. Carroll led the Seattle Seahawks to a win in the 2013 Super Bowl, and an appearance in the 2014 Super Bowl. Now, he'll have the chance to do so with the Raiders.

Would Pete Carroll want Cam Ward for the Raiders?

As of writing this, the Raiders don't have much in their quarterback room. They have Aiden O'Connell, Gardner Minshew II, and Desmond Ridder. They remained competitive all season despite the win total. However, it might've done more harm than good. The Raiders landed the sixth overall pick, a spot where the top two quarterbacks Ward and Shedeur Sanders will likely be gone.

Still, it's worth noting that some quarterbacks have refused to be drafted to a specific team. For example, Eli Manning told the San Diego Chargers in 2004 that he won't be going there. Because of this, they traded his draft rights to the New York Giants. Following that move, the Giants won a Super Bowl.

It's unlikely that Ward could pull a move like this but in today's age, you never know. His compliments for Carroll and Kelly are enticing, to say the least. Either way, plenty of teams will gauge Ward's interest and have a desire to land him. His time with Washington State and then Miami was remarkable. As a result, Ward was one of the quarterbacks the Raiders should tank for.

He has plenty of upside and the talent is too good to pass up. Luckily, teams will have another month until the NFL Draft. Then, they'll make the final decision on Ward. Perhaps at that point, he could be the newest member of the Raiders.