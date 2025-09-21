The Las Vegas Raiders might have just lost one of their tight ends in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. After a massive collision, blocking specialist Michael Mayer appeared to be unconscious on the field and is currently questionable to return.

After stalling out of another drive, the Raiders were forced to punt the ball back to the Commanders. Mayer, who was on the field as a part of the coverage team, made the tackle on rookie Jaylin Lane, but paid a price.

Mayer remained on the field with and “immediately went stiff” with his arm straight above his head, per Nicki Jhabvala of ‘The Athletic.' Players circled him on a knee and offered prayers while the cart came out, but he was somehow able to walk off the field.

Michael Mayer with a huge hit but looks stunne,was able to walk off the field. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/k8FqY6W9RK — ReturnToGreatness (@BullyzBako) September 21, 2025

The Raiders listed star tight end Brock Bowers as questionable throughout the week. The injury would have given Mayer an increased role, but Bowers was ultimately able to shed the tag by game day.

Mayer did not record any offensive stats before exiting. He was targeted once, but was unable to make the grab. At the time of his injury, Las Vegas ran just 11 plays for a mere 45 yards of total offense.

Mayer did record two tackles, including the one that injured him, both coming on punt coverage. He exited the game on the final play of the first quarter when the Raiders trailed 7-3.

Without Mayer in the lineup, the Raiders will turn to veteran Ian Thomas as Bowers' backup. It remains to be seen if Thomas will also replace Mayer on special teams.