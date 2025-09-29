It turned out to be a tough loss for the Las Vegas Raiders, despite a terrific day from rookie Ashton Jeanty. And Pete Carroll had a three-word reaction to Jeanty bringing back an iconic stance, according to a post on X by Vincent Bonsignore.

“.@Raiders coach Pete Carroll on Ashton Jeanty going back to his college stance: “I loved it.”

And why wouldn’t Carroll love it after Jeanty rushed for 128 yards and scored three total touchdowns in the 25-24 setback against the Bears?

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty has first big NFL game

Here’s the breakdown on Jeanty’s performance with the different stance, according to a post on X by Underdog NFL.

“Ashton Jeanty per-game averages:

Without Michael Myers stance:

17.3 touches

49 total YPG

0.3 TDs

With:

23 touches

155 total YPG

3 TD”

That’s a pretty significant difference. Of course, it has to be factored in that Jeanty did it against a pretty bad Bears’ defense.

Carroll said there’s no doubt Jeanty is a difference-maker, according to Raiders.com.

“You can see how special he is,” Pete Carroll said. “They can't tackle him in the open field, and he makes it look easy, which really good players do. So, we're very fortunate that this game finally came. We've been waiting for it, and everybody felt like it was just an eyelash from happening. And now that he's busted, you can see it.”

Carroll had said recently that Jeanty was on the right track, according to reviewjournal.com.

“We’re just getting started (with Jeanty),” Carroll said. “He’s breaking into the NFL. He’s figuring it out. He’ll get more carries. We have to run the ball more effectively. We only got (68 yards). And that’s not enough. We need more than that. We’re bringing (Jeanty) along. More will come.”

Jeanty gets to test the Colts' defense next week on the road. But it appears he's ready to become the NFL star the Raiders expected when they took him at No. 6 overall in this year's draft. He has 302 total yards through four games.