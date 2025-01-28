Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll had a familiar face in the audience when he took the podium for his introductory press conference. That face was Marshawn Lynch, who played for Carroll in Seattle. Interestingly, Carroll didn't notice until later that Lynch was even there.

Following the presser, Lynch met up with Carroll and the two embraced in a video that went viral, from the 33rd Team. Lynch ended up telling Carroll that he was in fact there, and even shouted out “Raiders!”

Lynch and Carroll have a lot of history. The two worked together to take the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, losing in a close game to the New England Patriots in one of them. The Seahawks also whipped the Denver Broncos in another championship game.

The former Seahawks running back is now working as an executive. He's part-owner of the Seattle Kraken NHL team, as well as the FCF Beasts and Bay Area Panthers in indoor football.

Pete Carroll is now tasked with leading the Raiders to glory

Carroll brought success to Seattle, and now he must do the same in Las Vegas. It won't be easy for him, as the Raiders have had some of the most frustrating disappointments of any team in the NFL.

Carroll revealed some of his philosophy for the Raiders at his news conference.

“It all starts with competition,” Carroll said, per Yahoo Sports. “You’re either competing or you’re not.”

The coach then elaborated on that point.

“If there’s one thing I want them to understand,” he added, “it’s that to be a great team, you have to be a great teammate.”

The Raiders finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record, marred by a 10-game losing streak. Following that debacle, Las Vegas parted ways with coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce lasted just one season as full-time Raiders coach, while also serving some as interim during the 2023 campaign.

Carroll left coaching following the 2023 season. He spent 2024 as a senior advisor to the Seahawks, after more than a decade as the franchise's head coach. While Carroll had several successful seasons, he also had downturns. Carroll also went 25-26 in his final three seasons coaching Seattle.

The Raiders coach said he absorbed a lot in his year away from coaching football.

“Learning … You have to stay curious and make sure that you're always on the next opportunity to be a little bit better,” Carroll said. “I had an incredible year. … It's been a year full of just input.”

The Raiders and their fans will soon see what Carroll can do.