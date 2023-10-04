It is safe to say that former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch is not spending some of his free time in retirement reminiscing about the great times he had off the field during their Seattle Seahawks days. During a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Lynch was pretty candid about the cold relationship he had at that time not just with Wilson but also with head coach Pete Carroll.

“I wouldn't be the right person to speak on their relationship because I didn't f–k with them,” Lynch Marshawn said, referring to Wilson and Carrol. “I didn't f–k with Pete, and then I mean Russ was just a quarterback for me.”

Marshawn Lynch on Russell Wilson blocking his number: “Russ was just a QB for me… I don’t have his number.” pic.twitter.com/85iEMtmPxp — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 4, 2023

Apparently, Lynch only maintained a professional connection with the quarterback and head coach, who didn't really mean much to him beyond that.

“I respect Russell as a player and as a teammate,” Lynch continued. “Anything that I say is gonna come off as malice or as if I'm a hater. I'll take Russell, and I'll put him right there at quarterback, and I'll rock with him because I have done that. But as far as anything else, no, there's no, you can't pick up the phone and call old boy or nothing.”

Perhaps the story would have been so much different among Lynch, Wilson, and the rest of the Seahawks players during their time in Seattle had Carroll only decided to let the running back get the ball during that infamous Super Bowl sequence against the New England Patriots that led to Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception.