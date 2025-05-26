The Las Vegas Raiders made some big changes this offseason, bringing in veteran head coach Pete Carroll to helm the team and landing quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. However, the Raiders have also made efforts to keep quality players in Las Vegas. The team signed Maxx Crosby to a massive $106.5 million extension, retaining the star defensive end’s services for an additional three years. And on Monday, they locked up another Pro Bowler.

The Raiders announced they reached an agreement on a four-year, $15.8 million extension with punter AJ Cole, per Jordan Schultz on X. The deal includes $11 million in guaranteed money and makes Cole the NFL’s highest-paid punter.

Raiders address special teams with new AJ Cole contract

Las Vegas had good reason to keep Cole in town long term. The six-year veteran is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. Although, admittedly, his role as a Pro Bowl punter was fairly limited.

Cole is considered one of the best punters in the league. Last season, he had the second-best average in the NFL at 50.8 yards per punt. He’s finished top five in punting average four straight seasons and led the league in the category in 2021.

The Raiders finished last in their division in 2024 with a 4-13 record. It was their third straight losing season as the team hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2021. But with Carroll running the show, the Raiders are planning on an immediate turnaround.

Las Vegas surprised many analysts by grabbing Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. But the Raiders are counting on the young running back being a major contributor as a rookie and Jeanty’s already earned Carroll’s praise.

Las Vegas competes with some of football’s best teams in the AFC West, as all three of the Raiders’ division rivals made the playoffs last season. But with a new-look offense run by Smith and a determined defense led by Crosby, the team believes it can make some noise in 2025.

Regardless of the team’s success in turning things around this season, the Raiders are confident they’ll win the field position battle with Cole kicking.