The Las Vegas Raiders are at a crossroads regarding their quarterback situation. Holding the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team is in a precarious position, as the top three teams all have significant quarterback needs. With only three clear first-round talents at the position, there’s no guarantee that the Raiders will land their preferred signal-caller. That uncertainty has fueled speculation that the Raiders could pursue a veteran quarterback instead—with Kirk Cousins emerging as an ideal target.

The Raiders’ new leadership duo of head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is expected to prioritize a strong run game and efficient play-action passing—a philosophy that perfectly aligns with Cousins' skill set. Carroll has long favored an offense built around ball control, balance, and smart decision-making, all of which Cousins has thrived in throughout his career.

“With Pete Carroll returning to the NFL as head coach and Chip Kelly running the offense, the Raiders will want to establish both success and a clear offensive identity as quickly as possible,” wrote Pro Football Focus’ John Kosko.

Kirk Cousins could play well into the Chip Kelly scheme for the Raiders

Cousins’ ability to execute play-action at a high level would be a significant upgrade over the Raiders’ current options. Despite missing time in 2024 due to a torn Achilles, he previously posted five consecutive seasons with a PFF grade of 80.0 or higher. While he may not be a long-term solution, Cousins could provide immediate stability at quarterback, allowing Las Vegas to focus their draft capital on other areas of need.

One major advantage for the Raiders in pursuing Cousins is their offensive infrastructure. While not elite, their offensive line ranked 15th in pass-blocking grades last season, according to PFF. Protecting Cousins is essential for maximizing his effectiveness, and Las Vegas appears well-equipped to do so. Additionally, the Raiders have the second-most cap space in the NFL, giving them the financial flexibility to add more weapons and improve protection for their quarterback.

“The Raiders already have a solid pass-blocking offensive line… Combine that with the second-most cap space in the NFL, and Las Vegas has the resources to add receiving weapons and shore up any remaining weaknesses on the line,” Kosko added.

Acquiring Cousins would also allow the Raiders to use their first-round pick to bolster other areas of the roster. Instead of reaching for a quarterback, they could target a top-tier playmaker, such as running back Ashton Jeanty or wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Pairing one of those prospects with Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers would give Las Vegas one of the most dynamic skill-position groups in the league.

Ultimately, the Raiders must decide whether they want to gamble on the draft or invest in a proven veteran like Cousins. With Carroll and Kelly eager to build a competitive team immediately, the latter option could prove to be the safest and smartest path forward.