While the Las Vegas Raiders pondered the direction of their quarterback position, they are also working to get healthy. And they are coming off a win, even if a Raiders coach said the Titans are the worst team he’s seen in 25 years.

The unidentified coach let the Titans have it, according to The Athletic.

“That might be the worst team I’ve seen in the last 25 years,” one Raiders coach said of the Titans after Sunday’s game. “They don’t have any difference-makers other than (defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons), and the whole thing was a total mess.”

Titans have a long way to go, even with new coach

Mike McCoy has taken over the reins from Brian Callahan, who produced a record of 4-19 as the Titans’ head coach. But he doesn’t have much to work with, it seems. Wins may be hard to find.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward didn’t hold back after a recent 26-0 loss to the Texans. He said the team looked awful.

“I didn’t care,” Ward said of the fallout about his comments. “It was true. And that’s how we played those previous weeks. But I think the biggest thing is that nobody in the locker room pointed fingers; we just kept working.

“(My teammates) knew where I was coming from. Now, I could have helped out some people in regards of just (giving them a heads-up that) they’re gonna get asked the question. I could’ve helped them out that way. But they knew what I meant, and they knew how we were playing. So, they knew we were ass.”

The Raiders were able to take advantage in a 20-10 win on Sunday. That stopped a four-game losing streak for them. And they were able to play a solid game on both sides of the ball, according to ESPN.

“We've been talking like we want to play good football for a long time,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. “It just hasn't come together yet. The last time we won was such a long time ago, we can't even remember it, but [the victory is] really important for us. These guys deserve to feel like they feel right now.”