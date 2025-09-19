In 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been a tale of two halves.

Facing off against the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers to open up the season, the Raiders gave up plenty of yards and points in the first half to both foes, but have been able to rally after the intermission, allowing just six points over the two games combined over the final four quarters.

Discussing his team's unique ability to get back on track after exchanging a few series with their foes following halftime, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham told reporters on Friday that it all comes down to his guys, who have remained willing to adjust their initial game plan to attack what's working and abandon what hasn't.

“One thing, the guys are doing a good job at halftime coming in, recognizing what the team is trying to do in the first half,” Graham explained to reporters. “And really, the coaches have done a great job of adjusting the game plan to attack whatever strengths they had in the beginning part of the game. And the guys have had the discipline to stay with it throughout the second half. So that's been a positive, something to grow off of.”

While both the Patriots and the Chargers were able to attack the Raiders in a major way through the air, with Eric Stokes, Darnay Holmes, and company being repeatedly targeted by Drake May and Justin Herbert, in the second half, neither team was able to add many points to the board. At 1-1, the Raiders will hope this trend continues and that they can come correct with a better defensive strategy at the top of games to boot, as four of their next five opponents have playoff aspirations and will be looking to secure a win over Las Vegas.