It appears Geno Smith saw the writing on the wall when it came to his departure from the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith requested a trade from the Seahawks on Thursday night, per FOX Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz. It was due to the fact that he and the team were unable to come to an agreement during contract negotiations. Instead, Seattle traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Pete Carroll – with Tom Brady fully onboard – spoke to his old buddy John Schneider about the framework of a trade throughout the evening and well into today,” Schultz reported.

“Seattle wanted significant drafted capital in return, and felt satisfied with a 3rd-rounder in next month’s draft.”

Why contract talks broke down between Geno Smith, Seahawks

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter provided more insight into what went down in contract talks between Geno Smith and the Seahawks.

“Seahawks were working to extend Geno Smith’s contract over the past week. When progress was not being made, the Raiders stepped in and showed interest in acquiring Smith. With Seattle struggling to get a new deal done with Smith, they opted for the third-round pick instead,” Schefter said.

Nonetheless, it marks the end of an era for Seattle with Smith's departure. They witnessed high-level moments from the quarterback, who elevated himself into a star for the team after a turbulent career.

He represented the Seahawks for six seasons, winning two Pro Bowl selections and the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. In 53 appearances, he completed 1,198 passes for 12,961 yards and 76 touchdowns. He went 28-24 in his starts for the team.

Seattle will now look to regroup this offseason, looking for their next starting quarterback. Whether they find that player in the NFL Draft or in free agency, there is no doubt that the Seahawks will have a new quarterback leading the snaps.