With the Las Vegas Raiders hyped for the upcoming season, amidst the first under head coach Pete Carroll, the one aspect of the veteran that people point out is the energy he brings, despite being 73 years old. After the Raiders' coach in Carroll left the Seahawks and was out of football for a bit, he's looking to start anew as one player compliments his attitude in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Speaking to the media, Meyers would be asked about Carroll and had a humorous response about the intensity he brings to the team. He would go as far as to say that there must be “some type of drug” that Carroll is using due to how energetic he is, but ultimately would say respects it according to Ari Meiov.

“Give a big nod to Pete [Carroll], honestly. I don’t know how he's doing it, honestly. There’s gotta be some type of drug out there or something,” Meyers said. “That boy got a lot of energy. I truly respect it, how he keep the guys going, cause it takes a lot to get a lotta of grown men moving in the right direction. So, every day he got great energy, he real positive, so a lot of respect to him.”

Raiders' Pete Carroll on having so much energy

As fans predict the record of the Raiders with the schedule released, there's no denying the culture that Carroll is trying to build in Las Vegas after a string of disappointing seasons. When speaking on the “Brock & Salk” show, he would be asked how he's this energized at his age, and would be quick to say that it has nothing to do with it.

“Well, it ain't nothing to do with how old you are,” Carroll said. “It's how much passion you have for what you're doing. You know, I don't think, I mean, I can't equate age to it at all, but it's just kind of a natural thing to do. If you want to go for it, you've got to go for it every day.”

At any rate, Las Vegas looks to improve after finishing with a 4-13 record, which put them last in the AFC West. They open the upcoming season on Sept. 7 against the New England Patriots.